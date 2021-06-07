Nevada Governor Legalizing Giving Someone HIV On Purpose

The Governor of Nevada has been on a tyrannical tear this week, first by solidifying election fraud by making mail-in ballots to every registered voter alive, dead, or illegal permanent….and now he’s completely crossed the line by following Gavin Newsom’s lead and decriminalizing knowingly and purposefully giving someone HIV.

Today he signed 4 bills supposedly aimed at helping the LBTQ population, 2 of which have to do with HIV….because apparently in the Left’s twisted, totally-not-bigoted world having AIDS must be a “gay thing.”

The first bill “requires” local governments to collect personal information from people like their race and sexual preferences. Why? You tell me what they intend to do with that information and what our government even has a right to ask for it? The second bill provides “equal access” to business opportunities that already exist.

This is where it completely goes over the line, the 3rd bill allows pharmacists to give HIV patients prescription drugs without a prescription. Are HIV victims more special than everyone else now? You can’t even get simple UTI medication without asking a doctor, this honestly doesn’t even sound like something that CAN be legally done just because a Governor wants it to be. The 4th bill as you can see, is about the most grotesque, abominable bill that’s ever passed in my state that I have ever seen. While yes, HIV drugs have improved as of late, it’s still an ultimate early death sentence, quality of life issue, and an all around awful thing to have to live with.

If you knowingly give someone HIV on purpose….the punishment is a “warning?” The second time you commit this ungodly atrocity…it’s a misdemeanor?! Get the hell out of here. You fined and punished people for not wearing masks (that don’t work) heavier than an atrocious act like this? People should be beyond outraged, this is even more lenient than California decriminalizing it where you only do a few months in jail. There are patriots in DC right now in jail without bail some of them for doing nothing other than standing OUTSIDE the building. Who asked for and pushed for this bill? I must have “missed” that rally because not even the Democrats I know would push for something like this, so who is really behind it? This is beyond unacceptable, and if Governor Sisolak doesn’t think so….then I guess he’d be “fine” if some maniac ran up to him and stabbed him in the shoulder with a contaminated needle full AIDS?

