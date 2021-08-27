Nevada Governor Gives Away $1 Million Dollars of Much Needed Tax Money to Random Guy for Getting Vaccinated

In the most disgusting move ever, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has given away $1 million dollars of hard earned and much needed tax money to some random dude for getting a covid injection. After being forcibly shutdown and restricted by illegal mandates that the Governor had no right to pass (only legislation can pass laws) and suffocating any chance of rebounding by reenacting senseless mask mandates and unconstitutional vaccine passports….this is a slap in the face to all Nevadans who’s unemployment is about to run out and their businesses about to close.

Keep in mind, that this is the same POS Governor that legalized giving someone HIV knowingly and on purpose down to just a warning, stole millions that were raised for the Route 91 victims through a gofundme he can’t account for, bought not one…but two new private jets for himself for on the tax payers dime at the height of our economy crashing, and his wife has been making mega bucks through her “consulting” firm through no bid government contracts awarded as a political favor solely to her…and by companies that donate directly to his campaign. He’s also refused to face the public and makes all his press conferences private…gee, I wonder why. And no, we can’t recall him….the first thing he did in office was make a recall against him almost impossible. This is what happens when fraud wins people seats, and they no longer have to give a shit what the voters want it need.

Feel free to let this asshole know how you’d feel: Governor Steve Sisolak:

Carson City: located in State Capitol Building 101 N. Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89701. Phone Number: (775) 684-5670

located in State Capitol Building 101 N. Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89701. Phone Number: (775) 684-5670 Las Vegas: located at Grant Sawyer State Office Building 555 East Washington Ave, Suite 5100, Las Vegas, NV 89101. Phone Number: (702) 486-2500

Since I’ve been kicked off Twitter for posting proof of election fraud, you can follow me through my telegram https://t.me/AmericanAFMindyRobinson or uncensored on GAB which you can bookmark through the DuckDuckGo app for easy access at @AmericanAFMindy

