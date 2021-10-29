Nevada Governor Appears Impaired After Causing Car Wreck, LVPD Let’s Him Go

Last week the notoriously corrupt Governor of Nevada Steve Sisolak was cited for causing an accident with an illegal turn….but it was the driver he hit that was field sobriety tested, despite many witnesses stating it was the Governor who seemed impaired. In newly released body cam footage, the Nevada Governor does seem impaired, and his wife was allowed by officers to remove “garbage” from the car before they went through it. Apparently the Governor was coming from a party.

You can watch the video in full here: https://360newslasvegas.com/sisolak-accident-police-body-cam-video-just-release-in-full/

As soon as COVID began, Sisolak granted himself “emergency powers” to illegally suspend the constitutional rights of Nevadans, for which he has refused to relinquish. He banned people from going to church, shut down small businesses but allowed chain stores to prosper, got caught in a campaign finance fraud scandal with MedMen, encouraged across the board forced vaccinations and mandates, sent nazi-like, fear mongering vaccine propaganda to our schools, spent a million dollars of our hard earned tax money for a single vaccine raffle prize, and for whatever reason decided to legalize giving someone HIV on purpose in this state down to a “warning.” The unpopular Governor faced two recalls, but one of his first duties in office was to make recalls against him harder. His wife has also been accused of being awarded huge no-bid government contracts through her “consulting firm” which is then awarded to her clients many of which are donors to his campaign in a money laundering scheme everyone knows about….but can’t do anything about because pretty much everyone in this state is corrupt. Our attorney general Aaron Ford has been arrested 4 times, and the Sheriff in Las Vegas helped cover up what really happened at the Vegas Route 91 shooting for the FBI, and him and Sisolak are good friends…so I doubt they’ll ever be any Justice coming internally from officials in the state. Corruption is nothing new to the people that live here. When Nevadans formally asked for an audit per the state constitutional right to one, they were threatened with possible C class felonies just for asking. There’s a point you’ve just got to wonder, when will enough be enough for people to finally start protesting this corruption en masse?

Feel free to call the Sheriff’s office and ask them why they love covering up crime so much: Sheriff’s Office: 702-828-3394 or email pio@lvmpd.com

Governor’s Office: 775-684-5670

If you’d like to participate in demanding as audit to receive your very own county recorder hate mail, you can find directions at the bottom of the article “here” and the PDF file for the affidavit “here.”

Since I've been kicked off Twitter for posting proof of election fraud, you can follow me through my telegram https://t.me/AmericanAFMindyRobinson or uncensored on GAB which you can bookmark through the DuckDuckGo app for easy access at @AmericanAFMindy

