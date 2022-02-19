Nevada Democrats Panic as Rural County Aims to Fix Election Fraud

As a Nevada resident myself for the last 8 years, I can tell you that corruption runs deep in the state. We are one of the battleground states that “stopped counting” in the middle of the night, only to resume in secret and without poll watchers present to insert Biden-only votes. One rural county in Nevada is fighting back by demanding voter polls get cleaned up and the national guard is on hand so poll watchers are never forced to leave or barred from watching again.

Naturally, this is upsetting to the Democrats in the state because….well, let’s be honest (and I’m saying this as a registered Libertarian) the Democrat party is a hard sell these days, especially for a gun loving, mostly independent state. So they’re organizing a protest against election integrity so they can “claim” that most people wouldn’t want such a thing…which means sane people have to now counter-protest their intended corruption.

So calling all freedom loving Americans that want to fix our broken election system in Nevada, please attend the Washoe County Board meeting this Tuesday, February 22nd, at 10:00 AM at 1001 E. 9th Street, Reno, NV 89512 and demand the passage of this election integrity resolution.

Since I’ve been kicked off Twitter for posting proof of election fraud, you can follow me through my telegram https://t.me/AmericanAFMindyRobinson or uncensored on GAB which you can bookmark through the DuckDuckGo app for easy access at @AmericanAFMindy

