Nevada Democrats Panic as Second Largest County Aims to Fix Election Fraud

As a Nevada resident myself for the last 8 years, I can tell you that corruption runs deep in the state. We are one of the battleground states that “stopped counting” in the middle of the night, only to resume in secret and without poll watchers present to insert Biden-only votes. One county in Nevada is fighting back by demanding voter polls get cleaned up and the national guard is on hand so poll watchers are never forced to leave or barred from watching again.

Naturally, this is upsetting to the Democrats in the state because….well, let’s be honest (and I’m saying this as a registered Libertarian) the Democrat party is a hard sell these days, especially for a gun loving, mostly independent state. So they’re organizing a protest against election integrity so they can “claim” that most people wouldn’t want such a thing…which means sane people have to now counter-protest their intended corruption.

So calling all freedom loving Americans that want to fix our broken election system in Nevada, please attend the Washoe County Board meeting this Tuesday, February 22nd, at 10:00 AM at 1001 E. 9th Street, Reno, NV 89512 and demand the passage of this election integrity resolution.

Candidate for Governor Joey Gilbert of Reno has played a huge part in helping Nevada citizens restore their rights, including helping with this resolution. Gilbert has been heavily involved in this election integrity effort and stated “The only true thing to do is to go back to paper ballots and if we want to see a fair election, we need to clean up the voter rolls, we need to get rid of the machines go back to paper ballots, who are counted by unbiased tabulators, who are not brought in from out of State but must in fact, be from Washoe County, and all supervised by the National Guard or law-enforcement. These elections are too important.” You can learn more here: https://grassroot.red/election1b/SbOCuPf5f

Since I’ve been kicked off Twitter for posting proof of election fraud, you can follow me through my telegram https://t.me/AmericanAFMindyRobinson or uncensored on GAB which you can bookmark through the DuckDuckGo app for easy access at @AmericanAFMindy

