Nevada Seeks Banning Free Speech to Censor Side Effects and Deaths on COVID-19 as Mandates Heat Up

On Tuesday, Clark County commissioners in Las Vegas will be voting on whether to ban free speech so they can push the vaccine onto the public without resistance.

I wish I were kidding, but this is the same state that had no problem banning people from attending church, forcibly closing small businesses (but not large ones) allowing companies to illegally mandate vaccine passports on people, and demanding teachers and faculty be forcibly vaccinated against their will or be fired (they are now hiring unqualified people to teach students to fill the gap.) An overwhelming majority of the public that that was made up of both vaccinated and unvaccinated alike, have been showing up in force at town halls and school board meetings against the unconstitutionality of mask mandates and forced vaccinations. That does not seem to matter to County Commissioners who have been ignoring the pleas of the public and are clearly taking orders from somewhere else. I’m sure their confidence in never losing their seats has nothing to do with the rampant voter fraud Nevada’s Secretary of State who has outright refused to fully investigate it, likely implicated her in some manner. Commissioner Tick Segerblom who is an open socialist, was even caught on video after a town hall meeting saying he didn’t care what the people wanted, he was going to do what he wanted anyway. If you remember Tick Segerblum was the commissioner that got caught breaking his own mask mandate a few weeks back out in public.

Don’t you know the COVID gets ya if you’re standing up in a restaurant?

Currently Nevadans are required to wear masks indoors and outdoors whether they’re vaccinated or not, for reasons no “elected” official scientifically explain. Leftist news rags across the state are gleefully reporting on the possible ban, blaming “conspiracy theorists” for informing people about the lack of testing, and all the underreported side effects and deaths. As it turns out the CDC doesn’t consider anyone who dies of the vaccine within 2 weeks as a “vaccine death” as if healthy people dropping dead within days of an untested vaccine is completely normal.

If you really want to talk about “vaccine misinformation” maybe we can talk about how FOX5 did a story they had to retract this week because it was inciting violence toward the unvaccinated in their comments, because they wrongfully blamed unvaccinated people for the death of a vaccinated one. Don’t ask them to explain “how” that’s possible either, because they can’t. Clearly this vaccine doesn’t work, and the fervor in which they are pushing it anyway without asking about natural immunity or waiting for further testing is actually quite terrifying. “Conspiracy theorists” have already been right about Fauci funding the creation of the deadly virus in the first place and Biden being heavily owned and compromised by China (China gave Biden’s son a BILLION dollars for a fake investment firm)…so maybe people should start questioning the government more.

Earlier this week, a Facebook post by a news station accidentally revealed that more people had loved ones die that were vaccinated than were not:

The corruption in Nevada is undeniable, with the trifecta of a Secretary of State that personally destroyed election integrity, a Governor that illegally granted himself “emergency powers he refuses to relinquish, and 4 time arrested Attorney General that cares more about helping criminals than citizens….something is going to have to give to see change. A protest is already being planned and hour before for the meeting at 9 a.m. in the Clark County Commission Chambers, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. All concerned Nevadans are heavily encouraged to go. We the People cannot sit back and continue to allow this tyranny anymore. 🇺🇸 (P.S. they are notorious for changing times and locations to throw off the public, please follow my GAB and telegram at Mindy Robinson for all Patriot related Nevada news.)

Meanwhile, if you’d like to remind these people to do their damn job and uphold the Constitution:

