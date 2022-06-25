Nevada Certifies Primary Despite Major Election Validity Issues Raised by Poll Watchers and Voters

Chaos erupted during the Clark County Commissioners meeting yesterday, when voters and poll watchers (who were only allowed 3 minutes to talk each) testified to a multitude of reasons the primary election in Nevada that was just held was invalid. For over 2 and a 1/2 hours people testified to machine errors, ballot mistakes, lack of required transparency, and chain of custody issues so severe…it legally nullified the validity of the election per state law right out of the box.

Here are just some of the main issues raised, many of which ended up being corroborated by multiple witnesses:

• Despite a court order, poll watchers were not permitted to properly observe counting as workers often blocked their views with chairs, boxes, racks, and even used 6 foot temporary walls…including the adjudication room which is where election workers can manually manipulate ballots and decide votes.

• 44,000 voters were unable to vote for either party’s primary, because the DMV switched their ballots to non-partisan for no explained reason other than a “glitch” they did not even seem concerned about to remedy or fix.

• Because there is no ID needed to vote in Nevada, ballots are “certified” by unqualified election workers who were often seen rapidly clicking through “signature verifications” without even looking.

• Boxes were seen being loaded and unloaded and even a video was played, either without proper observation or after observers were already sent home for the night.

• Ballot envelopes were visibly and illegally marked with the precinct number and party, with Republican voters being personally identified by them, publicly announced for some reason, and then sent to certain designated boxes or machines and often experienced errors that were never resolved for the voters.

• Multiples of complaints from people who received ballots at home from people that hadn’t lived there in years, or who have never lived there at all.

After a couple hours of testimony like this, Election Czar Joe Gloria (who is the same person poll watchers believed caused all the election integrity issues in the first place) took to the mic to “declare” that it should be certified without ever addressing any of the claims that were just brought forth. After no discussion or deliberation, County Commissioners (some of which were on the ballot themselves and surprisingly “won” despite being unpopular for pushing lockdowns, mandates, and forced vaccinations) voted to certify the election anyway. As the room erupted in boos and anger, County Commissioners were seen laughing and smiling amongst each other. This entire exchange can be watched on video from the recorded live feed here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/123514066471442/permalink/337104518445728/?fs=e&s=cl

The primary race in Clark County saw many unusual anomalies and outcomes, that only added to the concerns from voters that the lack of election transparency might have been more nefarious than typical government negligence. Grassroot candidates who were heavily favored to win, lost to pro-establishment candidates some of which hadn’t even actively campaigned. Most notable was the shocking “win” of Sheriff Joe Lombardo for Governor who was so disliked by his own Republicans voters for being pro-red flag laws, pro-gun control, forced vaccinations, as well as being the same guy who covered up the Las Vegas shooting and refused to ever answer any the public’s questions about it. Lombardo did little to none physical campaigning, and the very few times he did appear in public he was met with boos and heckling. Lombardo’s campaign was heavily funded by casinos and even a Democrat PAC, he had also announced at the one controlled debate he did agree to do that the “primary was already over” despite not being considered the general winner of the debate. Here is the clip from one of the few announced appearances he made where the crowd chants over him for his opponent Joey Gilbert who was favored to win, and who had spent the last 2 years leading rallies, filling rooms, and suing to end mandates, open schools, and to allow the life saving covid drugs the current Governor had restricted during lockdowns: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NlxCX0zCKXcc/

Republican voters had been at odds during the entire pre-primary with the head of their own state GOP Michael McDonald, who kept pushing his preferred RINO candidates over the ones that were winning all their convention straw polls. McDonald is currently under FBI investigation, and the candidates he pushed like Adam Laxalt are actively deleting messages off his social media from voters asking him to challenge the primary results. It should also be mentioned that on top of everything else, the Dominion voting machines that Clark County uses are “certified” by a board of people the Governor appoints which includes his own race.

Currently there are rewards being given for anyone in Nevada who can provide even more direct evidence of election tampering, vote switching, or fraud here: https://gab.com/RobertBeadles/posts/108538653194491338

It begs the question, how can Nevadans find Justice when the ones they suspect of committing and benefiting from the election fraud…are the same government officials in charge of investigating it?

Joe Gloria Election Czar- (702) 455-0076

Marilyn Kirkpatrick- District B. Chairman, ccdistb@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3500

James B. Gibson – District G. ccdistg@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-5561

Michael Naft – District A. County Commissioner. ccdista@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3500

Ross Miller – District C. County Commissioner. ccdistc@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-4901

William McCurdy II – District D. County Commissioner. ccdistd@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3239

Tick Segerblom – District E. County Commissioner. ccdiste@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3503

Justin Jones – District F. mailto:ccdistf@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3500

If you want an understanding of just how corrupt Nevada is, watch this full length documentary I made on how corrupt Nevada officials worked to cover up what really happened during the Las Vegas Shooting that YouTube:

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...