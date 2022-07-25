Netflix Loses 1 Million More Subscribers, Plans Cheaper Version With Ads Coming in 2023

Netflix has lost 1 million subscribers for the first time since 2011, and the company is reeling as the woke culture has taken a massive blow to them.

According to the company, ads will be coming to Netflix in early 2023 as they unveil a cheaper ad version of their platform. Doesn’t that defeat the entire purpose of having Netflix? Hell we might as well go back to buying DVD’s and Blu-Ray’s if that’s the case.

The number of shows and movies on Netflix could also produce each year and could fall off as well.

Netflix lost 970,000 subscribers in the three months ending June 30, 2022, and the company announced last week in its second-quarter earnings report, ahead of its horrific April where they lost 2 million.

It’s been a rough 2022 for the streaming service which is the world’s largest since they went woke and even had their own employees attack comedian Dave Chappelle’s Netflix comedy special. That backfired dramatically, and the company even issued a statement saying that if employees didn’t like things they could find another job. However the numbers don’t lie, Netflix is in trouble if they don’t stop the bleeding soon.

Netflix stock price plunged 71% since November of last year, now the company is testing password sharing in Latin America and plans for a cheaper version with ads, a major reversal to what they’ve always done.

There’s nothing more humorous than watching the woke liberal media trying to blame Netflix’s losses and downfall on “competition.” These people refuse to tell the truth at all costs. It’s because Americans who are Christians and Conservatives have been running from the platform and away from the woke cancel culture mob.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...