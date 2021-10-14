Netflix CEO Argues That Chappelle’s New Special Being Criticized as ‘Transphobic’ is TOO POPULAR to Cancel

Netflix CEO in a nice way told critics of Dave Chappelle’s hit show that they claim is transphobic is far too popular for the online streaming network to cancel.

In an internal memo, Netflix’s Co-Chief Executive defended the comedian and said the streaming platform will NOT remove “The Closer”

Ted Saranos, cited “creative freedom” as one reason the company intends to keep the show online.

Pressure to remove the program from Netflix started mounting as triggered liberals and transgenders found the program offensive. These people could have never handled Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor, Sam Kinison, or George Carlin in their primes, no way in hell.

Sarandos wrote that, although some people may find stand-up comedy to be “mean-spirited,” “our members enjoy it, and it’s an important part of our content offering.”

“Chappelle is one of the most popular stand-up comedians today, and we have a long standing deal with him,” Sarandos added in the memo obtained by news outlets. “His last special ‘Sticks & Stones,’ also controversial, is our most watched, stickiest and most award winning stand-up special to date.”

The memo also condemned Jaclyn Moore, a transgender writer who worked on the Netflix original “Dear White People,” as well as criticism of Terra Field, a transgender software engineer at Netflix. Advocacy groups, including GLAAD, and the National Black Justice Coalition tried condemning the special.

Chappelle has unloaded on the LGBTQ community in his recent specials, including his 2019 special “Sticks & Stones.” However the comedian targets everyone, but the LGBTQ community feels they are off limits and wants to be put on a pedestal.

The Closer as of Wednesday evening is the #2 most watched show on Netflix, triggering liberals even further.

Two days after Field publicly criticized the comedy special, she was suspended for attending a meeting she wasn’t permitted to be at a Netflix Spokesperson confirmed.



Responding to concerns that the suspension was retribution for criticizing the special, a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement: “It is absolutely untrue to say that we have suspended any employees for tweeting about this show. Our employees are encouraged to disagree openly and we support their right to do so.”

What are your thoughts folks, did you ever think that you’d see the left try to cancel Dave Chappelle?

