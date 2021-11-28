Neighbors of ‘Home Alone’ House Share Behind-The-Scenes Video of Iconic Movie 30 Years After It Was Released (VIDEO)

An amazing interview done by CBS 17 in Chicago, where neighbors who still live in the neighborhood show footage they recorded from their home over 30 years after the iconic movies release.

A Hollywood film crew made a funny little film about a boy who was accidentally left behind while his family takes off for a European vacation. They had no idea it would become one of the greatest iconic Christmas movies and Franchises of all time.

The movie was released in 1990, and I remember seeing it in theaters when I was 12. It was as good then as it is today. However “Home Alone” has withstood the test of time, and now decades later, the public’s love for the film, and all of those things related, have made it stronger than ever before.

The house itself remains on Lincoln Avenue in Winnetka.

Neighbors Joanie and Herb White have lived on Lincoln Avenue for 44 years. In the winter of 1990, they decided to document the Hollywood happenings across the street where the movie was being filmed at the infamous house.

Herb White grabbed his trusty camcorder in the winter of 1990, and decided to document the Hollywood happenings across the street. Herb recorded no more than 30 seconds at a time.

It was just fun to record a neighborhood event at the time,” he said.

“We had never seen a movie production like that. It was an education for us,” Joanie said.

White narrated his home video and captured some scenes on his own camera that made the final cut of the movie. His video may be aging, graying in color, but White’s memories of that time, thanks to the video, are brilliant in every way he explains it.

Thanks to our friends at WGN News for sharing some of the exclusive video about the making of “Home Alone.”

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...