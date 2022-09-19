Nebraska Coaching Search Says Decision Made About Urban Meyer Possibility [DETAILS INSIDE]

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Nebraska’s coaching search can now move on from Urban Meyeer, even if the Cornhuskers ever considered the former Florida and Ohio State coach.

Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that “There’s been no contact between Nebraska and Urban Meyer. He’s expected to remain at FOX and not pursue coaching opportunities.”

Meyer is now in his second stint as an analyst for Fox Sports “Big Noon Kickoff” show which rivals ESPN’s College Gameday and typically visits Big Ten campuses and the big game of the week for the Big Ten.

Meyer previously spent 13 games as the coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars before controversy and behavioral issues forced owner Tony Kahn to fire Meyer.

Meyer was receiving massive attention about the job because of the Nationally televised Oklahoma vs Nebraska non conference matchup last weekend.

Meyer resigned as Ohio State’s coach after the 2018 season, and then worked as analyst for the Los Angeles-based studio show in 2019 and 2020. He was hired to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars in January 2021, but lasted just 13 games, and a 2-11 record when several off-the-field incidents and controversies emerged.

The Cornhuskers are a week into a search after firing former Nebraska great Scott Frost. Currently the top two candidates are said to be Kentucky’s Mark Stoops and Kansas’ Lance Leipold.

