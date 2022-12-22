Nearly 40% of Americans Believe We Are Living in the End Times of Humanity

A recent Pew Research survey has found that almost four in ten Americans believe the world is in the last days.

Of those surveyed, 39% expressed their belief that humanity is living in the end times, and of those, 14% believe “Jesus will return to Earth someday” and the ” world situation will worsen until then.”

The specific position of the 14% is based on the Biblical view of the end of this age as we know it, with Jesus, God’s Son, coming for the second time to gather His own and rule and reign with them for eternity after the tribulation period.

Also, twenty-fiver percent of the thirty-nine percent who believe mankind is living in the end times are categorized as “other end times believers.”

Of those polled, 58%, overall, do not believe humanity is living in the end times, while 3% did not provide an answer.

The Pew survey also found that 46% of “religiously affiliated” individuals believe humanity is in the last days, and nearly half of self-described Christians, 47%, believe humanity is in the end times. Of those, 20% believe in the Bible-based view of Jesus returning to Earth and the situation worsening until His return. But, just 27% of Catholics believe humanity is in the end days.

The survey, which focused on how religion “intersects with Americans’ view on the environment,” was taken during the time period of April 11 through 17, 2022, among United States adults. It also found that a majority of Americans with “high” and “medium” levels of religious commitment believe that “God gave humans a duty to protect and care for the Earth.” However, many of these individuals appear to reject the left-wing groupthink narrative on climate change.

According to the Pew Research, Christians, and religiously affiliated Americans more broadly, are not as united in their views about climate change. While majorities of all the large U.S. Christian subgroups say they think global climate change is at least a somewhat serious problem, there are substantial differences in the shares who consider it an extremely or very serious problem, ranging from 68% of adults identify with the historically Black Protestant tradition to 34% of Evangelical Protestants. And half or fewer people surveyed in all major Protestant traditions say the Earth is getting warmer mostly because of human activity, including 32% of Evangelicals.

The survey comes as Christians debate different aspects of end times scripture considered evident in today’s world events. For instance, one subject of debate is the scripture referencing the Euphrates river drying up inRevelation 12, a phenomenon that is believed to be happening.

The Associated Press recently reported that the Tigris-Euphrates river basin has seen river flows fall “by 40% in the past four decades as the states along its length, Turkey, Syria, Iran and Iraq, pursue rapid, unilateral development of the waters’ use.”

