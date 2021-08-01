Nearly 40 House Republicans Stage Floor Protest Over Pelosi Mask Mandates, Where are the Others? Where was Kevin McCarthy?

What you will see in this video is around 40 House Republicans standing together against Nancy Pelosi’s Draconian mask mandates. What you won’t see however, is leadership from the Republican leaders in the House.

Where was Kevin McCarthy’s worthless ass? Where are the so called leaders of this group? Kevin McCarthy is a disgrace and should be removed as the leader of the House for Republicans immediately.

While many will say this is a good sign, I don’t agree. There are nearly 200 Republicans in office in Congress, and only 20% show up to stand against mask tyranny? It just shows you how weak and fickle the majority of these fake clowns truly are.

You can watch the full video below.

Am I the only one tired of these fakes and frauds in the GOP not representing the American people and those who voted for them?

