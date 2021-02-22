Nearly 100,000 Died From Coronavirus in Biden’s First Month as President, Is He Getting a Free Pass?

In the first month of a Biden presidency, nearly 100,000 Americans died of the coronavirus according to the latest numbers.

An estimated 99,763 people in the U.S. have died to complications from the coronavirus during Biden’s first month in the Oval Office according to statistics provided by Johns Hopkins University.

What would the media be saying under a Trump Administration? We know they would be talking about this 24/7 if Trump was still President, it would be the top story in the news.

“There’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months,” said Biden last month, after being sworn into office.

When Biden first took office, there was a total of 397,611 deaths. Just one month later, that number is close to 500,000, and the number reached 477,374 on Saturday.

The media as you know is giving Biden a free pass, one they wouldn’t have given Trump.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...