NCAA BASEBALL SUPER REGIONAL TOURNAMENT BEGINS FRIDAY

The NCAA regionals played this past weekend have already delivered the excitement that college baseball fans missed out on last season due to the pandemic. In the regionals where there were 16 hosts, eleven hosts survived the double elimination event, while five hosts were eliminated during the opening round.



During this regional, seven of the top eight seeds won, with only No. 6 TCU getting eliminated by Dallas Baptist in the Ft. Worth Regional. That results in the only series held in a neutral site will be Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia in Columbia, S.C.



Each of the eight Super Regional matchups is a best two out of three games. The eight winners will advance to the College World Series, which will be held from June 19 through June 30, in Omaha, Nebraska at TD Ameritrade Park, home of the college World Series.



Super Regionals are hosted by either the higher seed or set on a neutral site. All the Super Regionals will be shown on ESPN networks from June 11 to June 14. Select games can also be streamed live by several different apps, some who offer free seven-day trials.



Here’s the TV schedule and the game times for the Super Regionals, but remember all game times and channels are subject to change:

N.C. State (33-17) at No. 1 Arkansas (49-11) @ Fayetteville, AR

Game 1: Friday, 6 p.m. ET on ESPNU

No. 13 East Carolina (44-15) at No. 4 Vanderbilt (43-15) @ Nashville, TN

Game 1: Friday, noon ET on ESPN2

No. 9 Stanford (36-15) at No. 8 Texas Tech (45-15) @ Lubbock, TX

Game 1: Friday, 3 p.m. ET on ESPNU

No. 12 Ole Miss (44-20) at No. 5 Arizona (43-15) @ Tucson, AZ

Game 1: Friday, 9 p.m. ET on ESPNU

South Florida (31-28) at No. 2 Texas (45-15) @ Austin, TX

Game 1: Saturday, 9 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Dallas Baptist (40-16) vs. Virginia (33-24) @ Columbia, S.C.

Game 1: Saturday, noon ET on ESPNU

LSU (38-23) at No. 3 Tennessee (48-16) @ Knoxville, TN

Game 1: Saturday, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

No. 10 Notre Dame (33-11) at No. 7 Mississippi State (43-15) @ Starkville, MS

Game 1: Saturday, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

*If necessaryAfter the conclusion of the Super Regionals on June 14, the winning teams will be heading to the College World Series quarterfinals on June 19, where they will play in double-elimination brackets. Good Luck to all the teams and “Woo Pig Sooie,” Razorbacks.

