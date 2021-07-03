NBC News Reports Chinese Military Involved With Wuhan Lab Research

Some stunning news coming-out from NBC News on your Friday. You won’t believe who’s now involved in the Wuhan lab cover-up.

A new report by NBC News has confirmed the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s ties to the Chinese military. The report found the lab’s Chief Chinese scientist, Dr. Shi Zhengli, collaborated with at least two officials with the People’s Liberation Army of China.

Dr. Shi is also China’s leading specialist on bat coronaviruses. Her contacts with Chinese military scientists date back to 2018 and 2019. The report noted that they were related to gain of function research. This type of research is used to alter an organism or disease in a way that increases transmissibility.

Mainstream media have long dismissed the Chinese military’s involvement with the outbreak of COVID-19 as a conspiracy theory, but new evidence appears to confirm such assertions.

Meanwhile, congressional Republicans are investigating the Wuhan lab experiments that were reportedly funded by Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institutes of Health (NIH) to the tune of $600,000. If the involvement of Chinese military with Wuhan research is confirmed, Dr. Fauci’s actions may raise a national security concern.

How guilty is China?

