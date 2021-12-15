NBC News Crew Robbed at Gunpoint in Oakland, Anti-Police Mayor Vows to Now Beef Up Police

As the mainstream media continues to tell you that Joe Biden’s America isn’t a crime ridden hell hole, one of their news crews was robbed at gun point in Oakland. You can’t make up this level of hilarity and stupidity anymore.

According to reports an NBC Sports crew was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend in Oakland, California.

No one was injured as three armed robbers tole a camera from the station’s vehicle, The Mercury News reported.

The lovely incident occurred while the crew was on assignment in the Jack London Square area, according to the Oakland Police Department spokesperson Kim Armstead.

This isn’t the first time though that thugs targeted members of the media.

Earlier in December, a photographer for the San Francisco Chronicle was held at gunpoint, according to The Mercury News.

The Oakland mayor who was all for defunding the police now says she’s going to beef up the cities police security, drafting a plan to increase law enforcement.

The stupidity of Democrats knows no bounds.

