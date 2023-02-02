NBA Star Reportedly Trying to Block ‘Low Income Housing’ Near $30 Million Mansion

An NBA Star is trying to block “low-income housing” near his $30 million mansion in Atherton, California, according to a local news report.

One of the highest paid athletes in the world, Stephen Curry, has voiced his concerns about “privacy” and “safety” in a letter with his wife, Ayesha Curry, about their residence in the most expensive zip code in America, according to Forbes.

“We hesitate to add to the ‘not in our backyard’ (literally) rhetoric, but we wanted to send a note before today’s meeting,” the Currys wrote in a Jan. 18 letter to the town. “Safety and privacy for us and our kids continues to be our top priority and one of the biggest reasons we chose Atherton as home.”

Ironically, Curry joined a non profit in 2021 focused on “bridging the racial wealth gap” despite wanting to push the affordable housing further away from his mansion.

Curry, one of the highest profile Democrats in the country, was just as the White House with President Biden the day before the letter was sent to the city.

Curry’s wife, Ayesha, spoke about “social justice” and “racial inequality” during her DNC speech endorsing Biden in 2020, Fox News reports.

If the Golden State Warriors point guard doesn’t get his way, he asked the town to at least “build taller fencing and landscaping to protect views into their property.”

The city is set to vote on the plan Tuesday.

Thanks to our friends at ToddStarnes.com for contributing to this article.

