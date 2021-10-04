NBA Star Draymond Green: “They say we live in the land of the free. Well, you’re not giving anyone freedom because you’re making people do something.” (VIDEO)

NBA Star Draymond Green literally drops truth bombs in his latest press conference about Covid and the vaccine. Every American should watch this, because he absolutely obliterates the argument of mandates and forced vaccinations.

Green took questions from the press about his teammate Andrew Wiggins who does not want to get the Covid-19 vaccine, and he crushed it. There was literally nothing the press could say he handled this situation so well. Green stood up for his teammate, and did it with class, intelligence, and facts.

“We’re dealing with something that to me feels like has turned into a political war. When you’re talking about vaccinated versus non vaccinated, I think it’s become very political.”

Green continued:

“For someone who’s not extremely into politics, when you make something political and not everyone is into politics, then you can also turn those people off. I think there is something to be said for peoples concern about something that’s being pressed so hard. Like why are you pressing so hard. Like so much, just pressing and pressing and pressing.”

Green was just getting warmed up.

“I think you have to honor peoples feelings, and their own personal beliefs and I think that’s been lost when it comes to vaccinated and non vaccinated.”

“They say we live in the land of the free. Well, you’re not giving anyone freedom because you’re making people do something essentially. Without necessarily making them you’re making them. That goes against everything that America stands for, or supposedly stands for.”

Watch the amazing interview below.

WATCH:

NBA star Draymond Green speaks out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.



“They say we live in the land of the free. Well, you’re not giving anyone freedom because you’re making people do something.”pic.twitter.com/xUFYPywBhB — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) October 1, 2021

