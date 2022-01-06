Navy SEALs Receive Massive Victory in America’s Fight Against Tyrannical Vaccine Mandates!

The United States Navy SEALs are taking a bit of a victory lap as they’ve one an initial battle over their right to decide whether or not they must take the controversial mRNA vaccine being marketed as Covid “vaccines”

Multiple NAVY SEALs sued in United States District Court on the Draconian Biden administration mandates, and they have won so far with a federal judge siding with them.

Now, they have achieved a stunning legal victory, the First Liberty Institute announced.

“The United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas today issued a preliminary injunction, stopping the Department of Defense from punishing military service members who have religious objections to the vaccine mandate,” the non-profit group said in its announcement. “First Liberty Institute filed a federal lawsuit and motion for preliminary injunction on behalf of dozens of U.S. Navy SEALs and other Naval Special Warfare personnel against the Biden Administration and the Department of Defense for their refusal to grant religious accommodations to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate…”

“Forcing a service member to choose between their faith and serving their country is abhorrent to the Constitution and America’s values,” said Mike Berry, General Counsel for First Liberty Institute. “Punishing SEALs for simply asking for a religious accommodation is purely vindictive and punitive. We’re pleased that the court has acted to protect our brave warriors before more damage is done to our national security.”

In his order, Judge Reed O’Connor said something that every American has been thinking the last two years since the start of this Covid insanity.

“The Navy servicemembers in this case seek to vindicate the very freedoms they have sacrificed so much to protect. The COVID-19 pandemic provides the government no license to abrogate those freedoms. There is no COVID-19 exception to the First Amendment. There is no military exclusion from our Constitution.”

A total of 35 Navy SEALS and service-members filed the suit against President Joe Biden and the Department of Defense over its vaccine mandate, KHOU reported.

“They’re forcing them to choose between their faith and serving their country, that’s un-American and illegal,” said Mike Berry, the general counsel with First Liberty.

The First Liberty Institute is an amazing non-profit legal group based out of Plan, Texas where their sole mission is defining religious liberties.

“Twenty-six Navy SEALs, five special warfare combatant craft crewmen, three Navy divers, and an explosive ordnance disposal technician are the plaintiffs, while President Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the Department of Defense, and Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro were named as the defendants in the suit that was filed last month,” the Examiner noted.

“Of the thousands of religious exemptions that have been sought [the military] has not approved a single one. That is textbook discrimination,” Berry said.

The Washington Examiner reported that dozens of republican lawmakers had filed a legal brief in support of a group of Navy SEALs who sued the Department of Defense seeking religious exemption to the tyrannical jab mandates.

The federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction, which could lead to a turnaround for members of our military and government in a massive way.

