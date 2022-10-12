National Guard “Accidentally” Gives Service Members COVID-19 Vaccine Instead of Flu Shot

The hits just keep on rolling and the corruption just keeps going unchecked in Americans government and military. This week it was revealed that the US National Guard wrongly administered the Covid-19 vaccine to a group of service members who were expecting to get the flu vaccine, according to The Epoch Times.

According to the report, the incident occurred during a mobile vaccination clinic for the Maine National Guard and at least one member who refused the mRNA vaccines on religious beliefs received the experimental jab without his consent or knowledge.

That service members name was Mathew Bouchard, and he is no longer a member of the National Guard. After the incident, Bouchard says he felt the that the trust was completely broken.

He was ordered to take a flu shot and feels like he was duped. The incident happened very close to the end of his service contract, he chose not to renew because of the incident.

Bouchard explained his decision to The Epoch Times:

“Bouchard said he was ordered to receive an annual flu vaccine and went to the clinic to get that vaccine. He verified his name, date of birth, and part of his social security number, and told officials at the clinic he was there for the flu vaccine. But he was injected with a dose of a messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine, officials told him.

‘You know how you went in for the flu shot? Well, that wasn’t a flu shot. That was a COVID-19 vaccine,’” Bouchard told The Epoch Times, recounting the meeting with superiors.

“I think, in my mind, at that point, it was like, I completely didn’t know if I trusted any people in the military,” he added.”

On top of Bouchard, two other service members “were accidentally given a Covid vaccine” instead of a flu injection that day, Maine National Guard Spokesperson Major Carl Lamb explained in an email to The Epoch Times. According to the Major, the clinic was issuing both vaccines with led to the egregious error. Mistakes like this could get someone killed as well, especially if they were allergic to ingredients in the jab as many are.

Regardless of whether this was an “accident” or not, it’s still inexcusable. Just this week, the Florida Surgeon General announced new guidelines about the vaccine that show the jab causes a stunning 84% increase in cardiac-related death among 18-39-year-old en. The state of Florida now recommends that young makes refrain from receiving the mRNA vaccine completely.

Bouchard however isn’t buying the accident excuse.

From The Epoch Times:

“Bouchard believes the vaccine mixup was intentional, noting how the military has aggressively tried to pressure members to get vaccinated. The purpose would be to get members to re-enlist, he thinks. “I think what they did was they thought soldiers who don’t want it and they accidentally get it are just going to come around and continue their service. So I feel like that was a way to vaccinate people,” Bouchard said.”

What do you think America, do you believe it was an “accident?”

