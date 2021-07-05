National Geographic Says July 4th Fireworks are ‘RACIST’ Gets SLAMMED

Well, liberals are going to liberal America. National Geographic is getting SLAMMED today after saying that the Fourth of July fireworks are ‘racist’ because their smoke is “disproportionately targeting communities of color.”

You literally cannot make up this level of stupid any longer in America.

National Geographic cited a study assessing how air pollution affects communities in California. The researchers suggested that law enforcement crack down on illegal displays and bigger displays should be replaced with drone light shows, you know because freedom is racist.

The tweet was met with swift and justified criticism by Twitter users of all walks of life.

Here’s a list of Twitter users hammering the liberal publications moronic article.

The article begins, ‘It’s no secret that fireworks can cause some serious air pollution, in the United States as well as in other countries where holiday displays are common, like China and India.

‘But not everyone is equally at risk from the noxious particles that suffuse the sky during our pyrotechnic light shows. In California, for example, vulnerable populations are more exposed to fireworks pollution on the Fourth of July.’

The study used a home-air monitoring system called PurpleAir to detect levels of PM2.5, which are inhalable smoke particles less than 2.5 micrometers, in 751 homes across California during June and July of 2019 and 2020. According to the study, such particles contain metals like strontium, barium, and lead.

‘This increase was most pronounced in southern counties, which tend to have less strict firework-related regulations and a greater use of illegal fireworks,’ the study reads.

‘Our findings highlight the important role that policy and enforcement can play in reducing firework-related air pollution and protecting public health.’

It states that in Orange County, hourly levels of PM2.5 rose up to three times higher than normal on July 4, 2019, while Los Angeles County pollution levels soared up to 10 times higher than average on July 4, 2020.

National Geographic stated that Fourth of July fireworks at their peak can produce enough smoke to rival wildfires.

‘And while the pollution from a single fireworks display tends to dissipate quickly, many fireworks being set off over the Fourth of July can cause regional air pollution levels to spike and remain elevated for several days, posing a potentially serious health risk to vulnerable populations,’ the article reads.

You can read more of this insanity from our friends at The Daily Mail.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...