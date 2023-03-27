Nashville Fire Scanner Audio of Initial Call for Active Shooter RELEASED – ‘Male, White, Camo and Actually Hearing Gunfire’

The following is the audio from the Nashville, Tennessee Fire Scanner on the shooting today at a Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. in Nashville is where the horrific shooting took place that saw 3 students and 3 faculty members murdered by a transgender named Audrey Hale according to NBC News.

BREAKING: HEARTBREAKING – At least three children dead, the shooter also dead in Nashville school shooting. The incident took place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. in Nashville. Police said Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont… pic.twitter.com/aUZ9LTlETV — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 27, 2023

You can listen to the newly discovered audio from a Fire Department scanner below.

Nashville fire scanner audio of initial call out for a active shooter….”they got a description…male white camo ..there actually hearing gunfire” 12 min mark it begins

Audio clip from a Nashville fire scanner of the initial call for an active shooter:



"…they got a description: male, white, camo. They're actually hearing gunfire…"



Was this 28-year old shooter not "female" but actually a "transwoman"?https://t.co/0YNmIYzb8a — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@RaymondZino) March 27, 2023

This is a developing story.

