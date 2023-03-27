News

Nashville Fire Scanner Audio of Initial Call for Active Shooter RELEASED – ‘Male, White, Camo and Actually Hearing Gunfire’

The following is the audio from the Nashville, Tennessee Fire Scanner on the shooting today at a Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. in Nashville is where the horrific shooting took place that saw 3 students and 3 faculty members murdered by a transgender named Audrey Hale according to NBC News.

You can listen to the newly discovered audio from a Fire Department scanner below.

Nashville fire scanner audio of initial call out for a active shooter….”they got a description…male white camo ..there actually hearing gunfire” 12 min mark it begins

This is a developing story.

Brick Tamland

Gracie B.
Gracie B.
1 hour ago

I do not believe anything that has not been verified by a couple of sources. If it is so, what does this mean about how we evaluate the mental conditions of the people around us?
Does this mean there is another reason for NOT allowing our children to be “raised” by teachers. Who is really looking out for their best interests?????

0
Reply