Nascar President Condemns ‘Let’s Go Brandon!’ Chants, Threatens to Sue Use of Slogan That Uses Its Trademarks on Merchandise

Nascar President Steve Phelps has not threatened to sue those who use the Let’s Go Brandon!” slogan on merchandise featuring the NASCAR trademarks and logos as well as condemning the slogan.

This guy really doesn’t know who his audience is, does he?

Phelps claims that NASCAR doesn’t want to be affiliated with politics.

The following is from The Associated Press:

Phelps … said NASCAR will pursue action against any illegal use of its trademarks on merchandise boasting the slogan. Retired baseball star Lenny Dykstra posted a photo on Twitter this week of a man eating breakfast at a New Jersey hotel wearing a black “Let’s go, Brandon” shirt alongside NASCAR’s trademarked color bars. “We will pursue whoever (is using logos) and get that stuff,” Phelps said. “That’s not OK. It’s not OK that you’re using our trademarks illegally, regardless of whether we agree with what the position is.”

The “Let’s Go, Brandon” slogan has since become code for “F*** Joe Biden” and is commonly used at sporting events and various other locations.

“I feel for Brandon,” Phelps said. “I think unfortunately it speaks to the state of where we are as a country. We do not want to associate ourselves with politics, the Left or the Right. We obviously have and we’ve always had, as a sport, tremendous respect for the office of the president — no matter who is sitting.”

“Do we like the fact that it kind of started with NASCAR and then is gaining ground elsewhere? No, we’re not happy about that,” Phelps added. “But we will continue to make sure that we have respect for the office of the president.”

NASCAR if you remember went “Woke” back in February with this insanity, embracing the BLM and Antifa movements.

The Associated Press reported in February:

As a new season begins Sunday with the Daytona 500, a new era of social consciousness has enveloped the sport and NASCAR is committed for the long haul. … In fact, NASCAR President Steve Phelps cited a brand tracking study by Directions Research that found that 1,750 self-identified “avid NASCAR fans” overwhelmingly supported the sanctioning body’s stance on social justice in 2020.

“It was a moment in time back in June that seemed, for us, it was the right time to act. I think it was the right time for our country. I think it was the right time for our sport. The response to that was fantastic,” Phelps said. “What we do in the areas of social justice and diversity equity inclusion is going to be authentic to who we are. May not be the right thing for the NBA, but it’s going to be the right thing for us.”

“There was a question at the time: Social justice, is that something a sport should do, NASCAR should do?” Phelps added. “Do we have permission to do it? The answer is yes.”

What are your thoughts on the woke version of NASCAR America?

