NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Suspended After Crashing Fellow Driver and Then Assaulting Him

On Tuesday, NASCAR announced that it suspended Bubba Wallace for his actions in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR suspended Wallace for one race after he crashed Kyle Larson at Lap 94 of the South Point 400 and proceeded to shove Larson, both violations of Sections 4.3.A and 4.4.C and E of the NASCAR Member C Code of Conduct laid out in the NASCAR Rule Book.

Rule 4.4C lists “intentionally wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from competition as a result” as one of five member actions that could result in a penalty.

Before the suspension was announced Wallace said, “I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday following the on-track incident with Kyle Larson and the No. 5 car. My behavior does not align with the core values that are shared by 23XI Racing and our partners, who have played a crucial role in my incredible journey to the top of this great sport.”

NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace for Kyle Larson shoving incident https://t.co/LG2AmNJPVq pic.twitter.com/rwSAjnZlD7 — New York Post (@nypost) October 18, 2022

NASCAR issued a statement saying, “The incident began at the exit of Turn 4 in the Cup Series’ Round of 8 opener in Nevada, where Larson slid high and forced Wallace into the wall.

“Wallace, the victor of Stage 1, turned into Larson’s right-rear quarter panel, sending the No. 5 Chevrolet spinning toward the outside wall and clipping Christopher Bell in the process.

“Bell is still competing for a spot in the Championship 4 while Larson continues to chase an owners’ championship for Hendrick Motorsports. None of the three competitors were able to continue.

But it turns out that Wallace wasn’t the only suspension announced, as four other penalties were enforced following the Las Vegas weekend.

NEWS: Bubba Wallace suspended from the next NASCAR Cup Series Championship event after Las Vegas incident. pic.twitter.com/yhxwVo0s4A — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 18, 2022

Ben Beshore, crew chief of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, will miss the next four races along with jackman Derrell Edwards and tire changer Michael Hicks after the left-front wheel detached from Bush’s car under caution at Las Vegas. The suspensions carry through the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

In the Xfinity Series, the No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing team was levied an L1-level penalty for violating Section 14.4.B.E, which pertains to the body.

The penalty report notes “Flange Fit Composite Body must be used as supplied from the manufacturer without modification.”

Crew chief Mark Setzer was fined $25,000 and suspended from this weekend’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway while the team was docked 40 driver and owner points.

Kyle Larson hits Bubba Wallace.



Wallace spins him out, and #NASCARPlayoffs driver Christopher Bell is involved! pic.twitter.com/TlxcEV5T6q — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 16, 2022

Chris Gayle, crew chief of the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the Xfinity Series, was also issued a $5,000 fine after the car was found with one loose lug nut following Saturday’s event.

Additionally, Andrew Abbott has been reinstated and is eligible to return to all NASCAR activity after completing he NASCAR’s mandated anger management training.

Abbott was indefinitely suspended following pre-qualifying inspection for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on September 30 at Talladega for violating Sections 4.3 A and 4.A.E of the NASCAR Rule Book.

After his reinstatement, Abbott was added to the Camping World Truck Series’ entry list Tuesday as crew chief for Young’s Motorsports’ No. 20 Chevrolet for driver Stefan Parsons.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Give Send Go

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...