NASCAR Driver Bobby East Stabbed to Death at Gas Station by Dangerous Felon on Parole in California

A horrible situation happening behind enemy lines in the liberal hell hole of communist California as a NASCAR driver has been allegedly stabbed to death.

NASCAR driver Bobby East was stabbed to death at a gas station in California by a homeless guy covered in face tattoos and out on parole, Fox News reported:

“The world of auto racing is in shock and mourning on this Saturday. NASCAR driver Bobby East was stabbed to death while he was filling up at a gas station near Los Angeles. Police say they are now searching for a suspect described as a homeless man out on parole. The latest crime shock in our country.”

A violent criminal that should have been locked up was free and roaming the streets of liberal California so he can allegedly stab Mr. East to death for no reason other than circumstance at a gas station.

According to police, who commented on the murder in a recent press release, Mr. East suffered a serious stab wound to the chest while at the gas station, and though paramedics arrived and began treating him, he died of his injuries after being taken to a local hospital.

Press Releases

Homicide at Gas Station

Post Date:07/14/2022

Media Contact: Eddie Esqueda, Sergeant

(714) 548-3754, eesqueda@westminster-ca.gov

Media Hotline: (714) 548–3213

Date/Time: July 13, 2022/ 5:51 PM

Suspect: Trent William Millsap, 27 year old, frequents Westminster, Garden Grove, and Anaheim area (photos attached)

Suspect Description: Male, White, 6‘05” tall, muscular build, bald, tattoos on his head, face, neck, chest, arms, and hands

Victim: John Doe, approximately 38 years old, possibly transient

Charges: California Penal Code 187(a) – Murder



WESTMINSTER, CA – On July 13, 2022, at about 5:51 pm, WPD officers responded to the 76 gas station, located at 6322 Westminster Blvd., reference a stabbing. The victim was found on the ground suffering from a serious stab wound to the chest area. Officers attempted life saving measures until OCFA paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local trauma center, where the victim succumbed to his injury. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

WPD detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Trent William Millsap, who fled the area prior to police arrival, is suspected of stabbing the victim. Millsap also has an

outstanding parole warrant. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Millsap is transient and known to frequent Westminster, Garden Grove, and Anaheim motels.

WPD detectives are continuing the investigation in hopes of locating all evidence and witnesses and urge anyone who witnessed the crime on July 13, 2022, or knows the whereabouts of the suspect, to contact the Westminster Police Department at 714-548-3212, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or by logging on to http://www.occrimestoppers.org. Callers can remain anonymous.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died, police said. He was identified by the Westminster Police Department Saturday as Robert John East of San Dimas, California — also known as Bobby East, a former NASCAR driver.

🚨 #PressRelease: Homicide at Gas Station



On July 13, 2022, at about 5:51 pm, WPD officers responded to the 76 gas station (6322 Westminster Blvd.) re: a stabbing. Trent William Millsap is suspected of stabbing the victim.



Read the full release: https://t.co/RWqrzwxjAi pic.twitter.com/NKGcNcrrRz — Westminster PD (CA) (@WestminsterPDCA) July 14, 2022

Former NASCAR great driver and analyst Todd Bodine added this on Twitter about the death of Bobby East.

“Very sad to hear of the tragic incident involving Legend USAC driver Bobby East. He was one heck of a wheelman. Thoughts and prayers to his family.”

Very sad to hear of the tragic incident involving Legend USAC driver Bobby East. He was one heck of a wheelman. Thoughts and prayers to his family — Todd Bodine (Official) (@Team_Onion) July 16, 2022

All of us at The DC Patriot send our heartfelt condolences out to the family and loved ones of Bobby East.

