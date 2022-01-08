NASCAR Does It Again, REJECTS ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Coin Sponsorship Deal for Driver Brandon Brown

That’s right, the liberal tyrants over at NASCAR have yet again played politics, and this time it’s costing a young man in desperate need of a sponsor some needed financing.

NASCAR claimed it hadn’t yet authorized the deal between Brandon Brown and the new LGBCoin. As you know, LGB stands for “Let’s Go, Brandon.”

The saying became one of the biggest if not the biggest viral phrase in all of 2021 when an NBC reporter claimed that “F**k Joe Biden” chants were actually “Let’s Go, Brandon” chants trying to cover up the chants while conducting an interview with driver Brandon Brown after his victory.

Brown’s team said they had received written approval form NASCAR to go ahead with the deal and the paint scheme on the car.

I’m excited to welcome @LGBcoin_io aboard my No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro as our 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series full season primary partner!



Press release: https://t.co/yWfkonk8vO pic.twitter.com/s8PkfCtnVD — Brandon Brown (@brandonbrown_68) December 30, 2021

Now the liberal tyrants over at NASCAR say they’ve made a final decision on the deal, and they’re not going through with it. They claim that they would not permit the slogan to be on the paint scheme or in the sponsorship. These people are insane, and it shows more and more every day America.

NASCAR is of course now passing the buck and blaming an employee for green lighting the deal saying that he didn’t have the proper authority to do so. Of course he didn’t, no one believes you NASCAR.

Previously they had said there was no approval. So it now seems that NASCAR has some conflicting stories and a little bit of a credibility problem here. I mean after all, they bought into the bullshit story of the pull handle being a noose for Bubba Wallace, when in fact it was an absolute ridiculous Jussie Smollett moment and lie.

“NASCAR did not speak with Brandonbilt Motorsports prior to making their decision to rescind the approval and multiple attempts to set-up a conversation to address this matter went unacknowledged,” Max Marcucci, Brandonbilt Motorsports spokesperson said in a statement.

“The bottom line is that Brandonbilt Motorsports followed the standard process for sponsor and paint scheme approval and received approval from a NASCAR official empowered to make those decisions, and who makes those decisions on a regular basis. This official then confirmed and reiterated that we had received approval in a phone conversation after the announcement was made.

“We are disappointed that NASCAR leadership has chosen to rescind approval of this sponsorship and feel they should have the confidence to own their decision to backtrack and not gaslight a team or a driver.

“Like every team, we rely on productive and friendly working relationships at all levels of NASCAR. Unfortunately, NASCAR leadership’s handling of this situation now threatens to strain our relationships and places us in an incredibly awkward position, yet again.”

Hedge fund manager and LGBCoin advocate Koutoulas was also upset about the decision and threatened to sue on behalf LGBCoin holders. “Now it’s war,” he tweeted Wednesday.

The @brandonbrown_68 went through proper @NASCAR approval process and received formal written approval. If @nascar revokes approval, we will bring suit upon them on behalf of all @LGBcoin_io HODLers who were damaged by their reliance on @nascar written approval & #cancelnascar https://t.co/Tt2dIhWhkS pic.twitter.com/3ooI4VTSMG — James Koutoulas (@jameskoutoulas) January 5, 2022

Could NASCAR be in a legal pickle here? It sure seems like it!

