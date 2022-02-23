NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope Shows AMAZING Image in Deep Space That Resembles a Cross, Perhaps the Gateway to Heaven

An absolutely breathtaking and incredible image captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope that greatly resembles a cross.

Some folks are convinced at this point that this is the center of a far off galaxy and may be the gateway to Heaven.

According to Hubblesite.org which first published the image, the cross is due to “absortion by dust and marks the exact position of a black hole which may have a mass equivalent to one-million stars like the Sun.

The size of the image is 1,100 light years away from Earth the site says.

The photo was first taken by the Wide Field Planetary camera on the famous telescope and released by the space agency in June of 1992. The image recently reemerged on the website Disclose.tv.

Hubblesite.org explains, “The edge-on torus not only hides the black hole and accretion disk from being viewed directly from earth, but also determines the axis of a jet of high-speed plasma and confines radiation from the accretion disk to a pair of oppositely directed cones of light, which ionize gas caught in their beam.”

“The second bar of the ‘X’ could be a second disk seen edge on, or possibly rotating gas and dust in MS1 intersecting with the jets and ionization cones.”

Some are saying that the captivating image could prove the existence of Heaven itself.

One person on Disclose.tv said “Wow, I guess I’ve been wrong all these years.”

Another person stated, “Interesting. I’d say X marks the spot, but it does look like a crucifix. In fact, it looks like a figure hanging off a crucifix.

Another users said, “This is surely a sign that God exists and he is showing us that heaven resides at the very center of our galaxy.”

Whether you believe this is the gateway to Heaven, or that the images is an amazing reminder of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, it’s an amazing site that of course they didn’t want to show publicly.

2 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...