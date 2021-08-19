Nancy Pelosi takes HEAT Over Statement on Afghanistan, Taliban

In response to the Taliban’s insanely rapid takeover of Afghanistan following the pathetic withdrawal by the United States, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issue a statement via Twitter, and it didn’t go so well.

“The President is to be commended for the clarity of purpose of his statement on Afghanistan and his action,” the statement reads. “The Taliban must know the world is watching its actions. We are concerned about reports regarding the Taliban’s brutal treatment of all Afghans, especially women and girls.”

The U.S., the international community and the Afghan government must do everything we can to protect women and girls from inhumane treatment by the Taliban. As we strive to assist them, we must recognize that their voices are important and respect their culture. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 15, 2021

The tweet was quickly ratio’d (which means there were more replies than likes and more retweets with comments than normal retweets) and many conservative voices hammered her and other liberals.

The fact that she sought to defend the Biden administration during one of the worse blunders in American history.

Even Democrats went after Pelosi.

“Yikes,” wrote Democratic activist Bree Newsome. “They know this was a major blunder.”

“Well this all seems very pathetic,” tweeted liberal British commentator Mike Galsworthy. “Canada is taking immediate action on rescuing Afghan refugees. What are your plans?”

