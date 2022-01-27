Mysterious ‘BOOM’ Rattles Homes Across New Orleans, We Have the Scoop INSIDE (VIDEO)

Reports started to surface across social media on Thursday of a massive boom heard across all of New Orleans.

Social media posts started pouring in wondering what was the mystery explosion.

DEVELOPING: Residents of New Orleans report large “boom” or explosion; no details yet — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 26, 2022

Good night, New Orleans. We’re never going to find out what that explosion was and I’m sure it will have no bearing on anything whatsoever. Continue to eat at Arby’s. — Camille DeCoursey (@tchoupa_style) January 26, 2022

It turns out the massive explosion was from a Chemical Plant, with at least 6 injuries that we know of.

Reports are now confirmed out of Lake Charles area, including from KPLC-TV that an explosion this morning occurred on Jan 26 at a chemical plant in Westlake, LA. with six people reportedly being injured.

Louisiana State Police Troop D said the explosion occurred between I-10 and I-210 at Westlake Chemical.

A spokesperson for Westlake Chemical Joe Andrepont said none of the injuries were life threatening. One worker was treated on site, and five others were taken to local area hospitals.

Huge explosion felt and heard in Sulphur, large mushroom cloud visible toward Westlake. pic.twitter.com/lOQynxh1Hv — Read Free Louisiana (@readfreeamerica) January 26, 2022

KPLC reports that shelter-in-place mandates have been lifted, and there are no vapors in the air.

