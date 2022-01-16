MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s Bank Tries to Cancel Him: ‘This Is a First for Me’ (VIDEO)

According to My Pillow CEO and Founder Mike Lindell, his bank is trying to cancel him over cancel culture and political insanity.

Lindell said one of the nation’s largest banks is cancelling his businesses for being “too controversial.” You can’t even make up the level of corruption in America anymore.

Minnesota Bank & Trust, which is under Heartland Financial, is going after his multiple businesses, including MyPillow, Lindell TV, and FrankSpeech.com, as well as his charities, including Lindell Recovery Network, which helps people overcome addictions.

“This is a first for me and I’m not going to let it happen,” Lindell told Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast Friday.

Lindell said liberal media outlets are waging an attack on him to subpoena his records.

“As you know, I went after Pelosi and that big committee they got going to scare everybody, and by doing this, now these banks want to get part of the cancel culture. They want to cancel out all of these entities,” he explained.

A top bank executive told Lindell’s controller they see him and his companies and charities as a “reputation risk” and asked him to leave the bank, specifically FrankSpeech in a week and the others within 30 days.

He pointed out that canceling him didn’t work out well for Bed, Bath & Beyond and it wouldn’t for the bank either.

“They told us to leave,” Lindell said. “I’m not leaving.”

