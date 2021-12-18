MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to Donate 10,000+ Pillows to Tornado Victims

There isn’t a CEO of a major company in America or the world for that matter that gives back like Mike Lindell does.

Mike Lindell is doing what he does, good deeds. He’s now committed to giving 10,000 pillows to tornado victims in Kentucky, who were devastated by the deadly tornadoes last Friday night.

According to Lindell and My Pillow they will be passed out on Christmas Eve in Kentucky.

“Mike Lindell and MyPillow.com will be donating over 10,000 MyPillows to the tornado victims in Kentucky. They will be distributed on Christmas Eve,” according to Human Events editor Jack Posobiec.

As you know on December 10, over 30 tornadoes were reported throughout Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

Kentucky saw a historic tornado that traveled more than 220 miles on the ground through the state, with 75 people losing their lives so far, as they are still processing through the rubble.

President Joe Biden visited the town of Mayfield, Kentucky the worst hit on Wednesday and said “The government is going to cover 100 percent of the cost.”

