MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Says He Will Counter-Sue Dominion With Two Cases, For Company & Himself

Mike Lindell has always been a fighter. He’s went through more adversity in life than many can even imagine, from crack addict, to the founder of a Billion Dollar Company. My Pillow generates almost $300 million per year in sales’ and Lindell’s own net worth is estimated at over $300 million. He’s not going to stop fighting for America, or his rights, nor should he.

Lindell now says he will counter sue the election voting machine company Dominion not once, but twice. He will sue them individually and through his company.

Lindell announced his intent to sue Dominion on a recent episode of Steve Bannon’s The War Room.

“You’re also going to have MyPillow going after Dominion in a countersuit and that’s going to your First Amendment speech. You’re going to have me go after them, counter-suing them,” Lindell said. “There are two cases, one will be MyPillow, one will be Mike Lindell. We’re both going after them. They’re a little bit different because one of them, what Dominion did was violate the First Amendment rights of everyone in this country by using bullying lawsuits and RICO law.”

“[What] they say to news outlets is, ‘If you let this guy on, we’re going to sue you too,'” he added. “That’s racketeering, that goes back to the mafia days.”

Lindell also announced that famed Harvard Lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who represented President Donald J. Trump in his first impeachment trial, was joining his legal team.

Lindell said that Dershowitz described his upcoming legal battle as “one of the biggest cases, if not the biggest case in history for free speech for the First Amendment.”

Dominion as liberal companies and individuals often due made the claims and alleges that Lindell profited off of his false conspiracy theories that he promoted.

The fact that Lindell made a profit while he’s been cancelled from 18 of the 20 retailers that he was in is absolutely preposterous. It’s laughable at best, as big tech, the mainstream media, and liberals have worked overtime and diligently to try to deplatform and hurt Lindell’s business for years because of his support of the 45th President.

What are your thoughts folks? Are you excited that Lindell is fighting back against the elites?

