My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell Set to Release Never Before Seen Election Fraud Report on OANN Friday Morning

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell says he has a plethora of never before seen voter fraud information he will be releasing on Friday morning on One America News.

Lindell who’s been banned from Twitter and deplatformed on social media on Big Tech is still fighting hard for the truth in the 2020 elections. According to Lindell, he has irrefutable evidence that the election was fraudulent.

Join MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for a never-before-seen report breaking down election fraud evidence & showing how the unprecedented level of voter fraud was committed in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Tune in to “Absolute Proof” with Mike Lindell on February 5th. Only on #OANN.

Will you watch it tomorrow America?

