This is one of the most fascinating videos and interviews we’ve ever seen in regards to Hunter Biden’s “Laptop from Hell.”

Will Cain sits down with John Paul Mac Isaac, the laptop repairman who was in possession of Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop.

JPMI explains the entire story of how he came into the possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop, his experiences with the FBI, the FBI threats, subpoena’s and so much more. You won’t want to miss this 45 minute interview.

WATCH:

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...