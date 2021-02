This might be one of the greatest videos we’ve ever seen when it comes to Justice. A would be package thief is met by a home owner, an it doesn’t go exactly how he had it planned.

As you can see from the video the thief has a driver who pulls up and lets him out of a silver SUV, he then makes his way up to a man’s home in the ice and snow.

As he just walks up and takes the package off the front porch, he’s met with a very unkind welcome from the home owner.

WATCH: (LANGUAGE WARNING)

