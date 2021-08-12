MUST WATCH! Doctor Annihilates CDC’s “Guidance” Leaves School Board Meeting Attendees STUNNED!

This is one of the best speeches you’ll ever see on Covid in front of a school board in America. The Mount Vernon Community school board held a meeting that make would be enforced when the children start school in the Fall.

The Fortville, Indiana school board invited parents and members of their community to give their input on the Covid rules that were under consideration.

One of those rules that was being considered was a threshold for individuals per building testing positive for Covid as a trigger for stricter enforcement.

“Mt. Vernon encourages wearing masks in buildings, and requires them in buildings in the orange and red tiers – the most severe of the district’s color system,” the Greenfield Reporter notes. Nearly a dozen people spoke out against the Covid protocols being suggested.

“Nine people spoke critically of the district’s health and safety protocols at the meeting, most of whom are Mt. Vernon parents,” the Greenfield Reporter states. “Their concerns included a lack of educational opportunities for quarantined students, frustration toward the ever-changing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, impacts to students’ mental and emotional health, and effects on personal freedoms. They expressed discouragement over how political COVID-19 measures have become, pointed to low mortality and few instances of severe illness among children from the novel coronavirus, and questioned how Mt. Vernon would enforce the measures.”

One of the members of the community that spoke out was a family doctor named Dr. Dan Stock, with a big expertise in immunology, literally blew the socks off of those in attendance.

He literally piece by piece destroyed the CDC’s confusing and anti-factual narrative, and the video has now gone viral.

Piece by piece, bit by bit he hammered the CDC’s terrible response to the Covid pandemic.

“So you cannot stop spread, you cannot make these numbers that you’ve planned on get better by doing any of the things that you’re doing,” he said. “Because that is the nature of viral respiratory pathogens. And you can’t prevent it with a vaccine because they don’t do the very thing you’re wanting them to do. And you will be chasing this through the remainder of your life until you recognize the Centers for Disease Control and the Indiana State Board of Health are giving you very bad scientific guidance,” Dr. Stock said.

He also noted that the coronavirus and other respiratory virus particles are small enough to go through masks. He also argued that vaccines will not be effective enough to stop the spread of Covid-19 because the virus has “animal reservoirs.”

According to the doctor, the Covid vaccine only eases symptoms, they don’t stop the spread of the virus Stock stated.

Stock then went and referenced a flash drive containing health studies he has turned over to the board. The studies are available here according to Hancock County Patriots.

The doctor’s presentation was so good, that the Mount Vernon School Board is now considering a new tabling of the proposed mandates and safety and health protocols. The motion is now under consideration “after receiving feedback from parents and a physician,” the Greenfield Reporter noted.

What are your thoughts America, do you agree with the good Doc?

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...