The following is a phenomenal video put together by award winning producer Earl Webber, and Christian singer and Conservative activist Nicole Nogrady. It’s damning to California Governor Gavin Newsom. We encourage all of you to watch this video, share it far and wide.

The video breaks down 100 reasons to recall Gavin Newsom. NoGrady said they had over 200, but they had to narrow it down for time on the well produced video.

You can watch the full video below.

