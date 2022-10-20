Musk’s Prediction About Where Tesla Will Be in 2025 Made Seven Years Ago is Frighteningly Prophetic

Last night, October 19, Tesla reported its third quarter earnings, and despite what Elon Musk once said, he wasn’t going to be on many future earning calls, he was front and center.

While the left wants Musk to fail big time, it appears that they will be waiting a long time after he announced Tesla’s blowout earnings that saw increases in revenue and profit for the third quarter, and the future looks even better.

According to Musk, the company had about $21.45 billion in total quarterly revenue, up 26.8% from the second quarter and up about 55% from last year’s third quarter. Revenue came in lower than the $21.96 billion estimate from Refinitiv,

the American-British global provider of financial market data and infrastructure.

Its profits, meanwhile, were $3.3 billion, a significant increase from the $1.5 billion reported during the same three-month period in 2021.

Automotive gross margin for the third quarter remained flat at 27.9% quarter-over-quarter but fell year-over-year. Inthe third quarter 0f 2021, its automotive gross margin was 30.5%.

Earlier in October, Tesla said its vehicle production for the quarter came in at over 365,000, and its deliveries were over 343,000.

Both of those figures were up from the second quarter when he electric vehicle maker reported producing over 258,000 vehicles and delivering over 254,000.

Musk said, “We’re looking forward to a record-breaking Q4. Knock on wood, it looks like we’ll have an epic end of year.”

He also dropped hints about Tesla’s next vehicle platform, hyping the much-delayed Cybertruck, and even offering some thoughts on his on-again off-again deal to buy Twitter.

I will not let you down, no matter what it takes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2022

Not out of character for Elon Musk, the billionaire predicted that Tesla would eventually exceed the value of Apple and Aramco combined, which would amount to a valuation of about $4.5 trillion (Apple $2.3 market cap and Saudi Aramco $2.11 trillion).

Musk said, “That doesn’t mean it will happen or that it will be easy. In fact, I think it will be very difficult and require alot of work, some very creative new products, mass expansion and, always, luck.”

After the call, Musk’s fans on Twitter were quick to point out that Musk made a similar prediction in 2015, and again in 2017, when he said Tesla would be worth $700 billion by 2025, only to reach that valuation five years ahead of schedule in 2020.

