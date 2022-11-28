Musk Says Transparency is Needed to Explain How Conservatives Were Mistreated by Twitter

On Tuesday and Wednesday this week, Twitter CEO Elon Musk issued a warning to the Democrat Party and the mainstream media on his social media platform. Musk said the more he learns about what was going on at Twitter behind the scenes to censor most conservative voices, the worse it gets.

One Twitter user asked the question, “Raise your hand if you think @ElonMusk should make public all internal discussions about the decision to censor the @NYPost’s story on Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 election in the interest of Transparency.”

Musk replied, “This is necessary to restore public trust. The more I learn, the worse it gets. The world should know the truth of what has been happening at Twitter.

“Transparency will earn the trust of the people,” Musk added.

The more I learn, the worse it gets. The world should know the truth of what has been happening at Twitter.



Transparency will earn the trust of the people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

Must continued, “It is objectively the case that ‘conservative’ political candidates were more negatively affected than ‘progressive’ candidates.

It is objectively the case that “conservative” political candidates were more negatively affected than “progressive” candidates.



Anyone using Twitter knows this. Question is simply one of magnitude. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

“Anyone using Twitter knows this. Question is simply one of magnitude,” Musk concluded.

Musk was stunned to see the New York Times going ahead with an interview with Sam Bankman-Fried. Sam is called the new Bernie Madoff for losing/stealing billions of his customer’s money.

This is one the biggest failures in US journalistic integrity of the 21st century — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

Musk commented, “Is this really still happening @nytimes?

“This is one of the biggest failures in US journalistic integrity of the 21 century,” Musk added.

This is necessary to restore public trust — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...