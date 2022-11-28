News

Musk Says Transparency is Needed to Explain How Conservatives Were Mistreated by Twitter

- by Julio Cahn - 2 Comments.

On Tuesday and Wednesday this week, Twitter CEO Elon Musk issued a warning to the Democrat Party and the mainstream media on his social media platform. Musk said the more he learns about what was going on at Twitter behind the scenes to censor most conservative voices, the worse it gets.

One Twitter user asked the question, “Raise your hand if you think @ElonMusk should make public all internal discussions about the decision to censor the @NYPost’s story on Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 election in the interest of Transparency.”

Musk replied, “This is necessary to restore public trust. The more I learn, the worse it gets. The world should know the truth of what has been happening at Twitter.

“Transparency will earn the trust of the people,” Musk added.

Must continued, “It is objectively the case that ‘conservative’ political candidates were more negatively affected than ‘progressive’ candidates.

“Anyone using Twitter knows this. Question is simply one of magnitude,” Musk concluded.

Musk was stunned to see the New York Times going ahead with an interview with Sam Bankman-Fried. Sam is called the new Bernie Madoff for losing/stealing billions of his customer’s money.

Musk commented, “Is this really still happening @nytimes?

“This is one of the biggest failures in US journalistic integrity of the 21 century,” Musk added.

