Musk ROASTS Democrat Senators Who Called for FTC Investigation of Twitter While Completely Ignoring FTX

It is evident that Elon Musk in having a really good time with his new toy, Twitter. It’s hard to understand how he has time to come up with some of his genius tweets while running multiple businesses, but somehow he does. He was tweeting mockery at seven Democrat senators on Friday for their letter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) demanding an investigation into Twitter’s practices since he took over.

Musk shot back at them:

No meme necessary https://t.co/maTKPiVRrV — Kevin Dalton (@KevinForBOS) November 18, 2022

But Musk Wasn’t done yet. Elon’s was pointing out in a way, that words alone couldn’t, that the Democrats are hypocritical for ranting and raving about Twitter while ignoring a real scandal. He was referring to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, and the tens of millions of dollars donated to their coffers by its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. Chair of the House Finance Service Commitee, Maxine Waters, was asked if Dems who received campaign cash from FTX should give it back. Waters answered, “Well, I don’t want to get into that.”

Sure, Maxine. Easy to understand why you don’t.

The aforementioned seven Democrat senators sent a letter on Thursday to the (FTC) claiming that Twitter was acting in disregard of its users and demanding that the FTC investigate the company. Talk about intimidation tactics. But they certainly haven’t been as loud about Bankman-Fried.

The list of senators consists of the usual suspects of Elizabeth Warren (MA), Edward Markey (MA), Richard Blumenthal (CT), Dianne Feinstein (CA), Ben Ray Lujan (NM), Cory Booker (NJ), and Robert Menedez (NJ). Makes one wonder did Dianne Feinstein actually know what she was signing?

Many people have been extremely critical of Musk since he took over Twitter, but many also have found his new leadership refreshing for one reason, and that is his sense of humor. He has been on a roll lately and some of his tweets are absolutely hysterical.

While Musk has turned out to be so comical, where he might could have a career in that business, should he somehow lose his billions, he also makes more important points. The FTX scandal is shaping up to be much worse than the 2007 Enron collapse, and Democrats’ hands are looking extremely dirty at this point. Americans would be much better served if they would focus on investigating the structural collapse of an industry of which they had oversight, and from which they took tens of millions of dollars, then they would be trying to get the FTC to censor free speech on Musk’s Twitter.

