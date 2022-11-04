Musk Limits Employees Access to Censorship Tools on Twitter REPORT:

According to a Bloomberg report, Elon Musk’s Twitter has frozen some employees’ access to tools designed to enforce the site’s content moderation policies. Reportedly, Musk has limited Twitter employees’ access in his first week of ownership, as he promises a radical change in course on censorship.

This means Musk is curtailing the power of employees to ban accounts, remove posts, and other acts of censorship, in what Twitter says “curbs the staff’s ability to clamp down on misinformation ahead of a major U.S. election.”

Bloomberg also said in the report they were told, that most people who work in Twitter’s Trust and Safety organization are currently unable to alter or penalize accounts that break rules around misleading information, offensive posts and hate speech, except for the most high-impact violations that would involve real-world harm, according to people familiar with the matter. Those posts were prioritized for manual enforcement, they said.

People who were on call to enforce Twitter’s policies during Brazil’s presidential election did get access to the internal tools on Sunday, but in a limited capacity, according to two of the people. The company is still utilizing automated enforcement technology, and third-party contractors, according to one person, though the highest-profile violations are typically reviewed by Twitter employees.

The concern that the social media company, which terminated Vijaya Gadde, legal affair and policy chief, or the “trust & safety” arch-censor, as well as CEO Parag Agrawal, and chief financial officer Ned Segal, in some of Musk’s first moves, may not be able to effectively interfere in the midterms was echoed by Rolling Stone.

The terminations came as no surprise as Musk had previously accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors over the real figures on bots and fake accounts on the micro-blogging platform. According to reports it was expensive for Musk as Agrawal and Gadde, the former bosses at Twitter, are entitled to get a massive payout under the “golden parachute” scheme. According to the Court filings, both top executives will get $122 million after being fired by the company’s new owner.

Rolling Stone reporter Charisma Madarang wrote, “The drastic change in content moderation could potentially affect Twitter’s Trust and Safety team’s ability to both monitor and enforce moderation policies ahead of the U.S. midterm election on November 8.”

Time picked up on the narrative as well, running the headline “Twitter Limits Content Moderation Tools Ahead of Midterm Elections.”

To the media, it is now an expectation rather than a matter of controversy that social media platforms will ramp up censorship and interference ahead of an election.

Yoel Roth, a leftist holdover at Twitter, and who currently leads Twitter’s “safety and integrity” team with Musk’s blessing, has attempted to calm the media’s fears. Roth once decried Donald Trump as a “racist tangerine” and complained about “ACTUAL NAZIS IN THE WHITE HOUSE.

Roth tweeted, “This is exactly what we (or any company) should be doing in the midst of a corporate transition to reduce opportunities for insider risk. We’re still enforcing our rules at scale.”

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...