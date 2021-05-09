MUSK DEFIES HATERS, ABSOLUTELY OBLITERATED HIS OPENING MONOLOGUE ON SNL, LIBERALS RUN FOR SAFE SPACES

Elon Musk hosted SNL last night, after liberals and staff of the show were so bothered by Misks appearance the week leading up to the show, they were even offered safe spaces. No I’m serious that really happened.

Musk is notorious for being two things progressive losers hate: a billionaire and someone who disagrees with them.

The people who write and/or perform for SNL are progressive idiot sticks and they don’t hide it.

It was no surprise they were allegedly told they didn’t have to come to work if they didn’t want to.

Not sure if anyone boycotted. But Musk showed up. And he absolutely obliterated his opening monologue.

I’m actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger’s to host SNL. Or, at least the first to admit it.

To anyone I’ve offended [on Twitter], I just want to say, I reinvented electric cars, and I’m sending people to Mars on a rocket ship. Did you think I was also going to be a chill, normal dude?

All I hear all the time is, ‘Elon Musk, all he ever does is smoke weed on podcasts.’ Like I go from podcast to podcast lighting up joints. It happened once.

It’s like reducing O.J. Simpson to “Murderer.” It happened one time. Fun fact. O.J. Also hosted this show in ’79. And again in ’96. Killed both times.”

As you can see Musk crushed it, and liberals are triggered and it’s glorious. This is how you handle them conservatives! Stop cowering to them and beat them at their own game, like Musk continues to do.

