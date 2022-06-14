Multiple Whistleblowers Claim FBI is Purging Conservatives From Bureau Congressman Jim Jordan Reports (VIDEO)

How’s the FBI, which has acted like America’s Stasi since the Obama Administration, getting its agents to so viciously persecute conservatives and those in the MAGA movement? By purging conservatives, as Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) exposed it as doing in a recent appearance on Fox News. Watch that here:

As you can hear in the video from June 8th, Ingraham introduces the subject, noting that whistleblowers claim the FBI is purging conservatives from its ranks and cites the case of one agent who was purged for daring to dissent from the narrative pushed by the leftist leaders of the agency about January 6th.

Ingraham commented, We’re learning exclusively tonight about what’s going on inside the FBI. Whistleblowers have told Congressman Jim Jordan that the agency is in full-blown retaliation mode, referring to what’s going on as a “purge” of agency employees who hold conservative views.”

Ingraham continued, “One employee reportedly had a security clearance taken away and then he was indefinitely suspended from his duty and got his pay taken away for disagreeing with their January 6 narrative.”

Representative Jordan, responding by expanding upon that once case and pointing out that numerous others are making similar claims about what the FBI is doing, saying “He is a decorated Iraqi veteran being run out of the FBI. His allegiance to the country is being questioned because he had the gall to say something that offended the FBI leadership about the January 6 investigation.”

Jordan continued, “The other individual is also having the same thing happen to them simply because, on an anonymous questionnaire, they said something that the leadership disagree with them about January 6.”

“And I would point out that we now have had six agents come forward as whistleblowers, two on the school boards narrative, and four now, regarding January 6. That is a concern to us, but we’ve had literally a half-a-dozen FBI agents come to our committee,” Jordan added.

Later, giving a concise summary of what America’s Stasi is up to with its persecution and purging of conservatives, Jordan said “It’s the weaponization of government against your political foes.”

Jordan isn’t the first to attack the FBI for its political bias in a major way. Senator Charles Grassley (R-IA) did so as well in a recent letter to Wray and Garland about a senior FBI agent who has been viciously attacking Trump on social media and exposing his political bias.

Similarly, a former FBI agent recently went on the warpath against the agency that he used to work for and called out its disgusting political bias, saying “The FBI’s job is to go out and apprehend real criminals, child molestors, and real terrorists. Instead, they’re harassing hardworking parents who simply don’t want their kids stuck in masks all day being indoctrinated by ideologies that are counter to their values,” Gray pointed out in a statement for Townhall. He went on to call it “disgraceful” and “exactly the kind of thing that led me to leave the FBI.”

The FBI, based on all that has been exposed about it in recent weeks, seems to be something other than a neutral law enforcement agency. Rather, it seems like America’s Stasi, like a tool of the leftist agenda.

