Multiple U.S. State Attorney Generals Investigating GoFundMe for Seizing $10 Million from Truckers Convoy in Canada

As you know by now, the tyrannical Ottawa Police asked GoFundMe to stop allowing the Freedom Convoy of truckers from America and Canada to be able to crowd fund for their peaceful protesting event. It’s a move that is what real textbook fascism truly is and looks like.

We want to thank @gofundme for listening to our concerns as a City and a police service. The decision to withhold funding for these unlawful demonstrations is an important step and we call on all crowdfunding sites to follow.

GoFundMe unfortunately listened and what appears to be a criminal move, didn’t refund the donors, they took it upon themselves to start sending the money to random charities they saw fit, unbelievable right?

The Attorney Generals of Missouri, Florida, Georgia, and West Virginia among others are now digging into what GoFundMe is actually doing, and how tyrannical their liberal motives truly are.

“Just spoke with Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, who said he will have his team look into GoFundMe’s theft of millions of dollars from hardworking Americans supporting the Freedom Convoy,” ” C.J. Pearson tweeted, adding, “Good on him. This is how we fight back.”

West Virginia’s Attorney General wrote similar statements.

“#GoFundMe now won’t honor #FreedomConvoy donations and will instead redirect to other charities?” attorney general Morrisey wrote.

“In WV, organizations must not deceive donors and engage in deceptive advertising practices,” he pointed out. “If you’ve been victimized by a deceptive act or practice, let us know!”

“According to their website, #GoFundMe is not automatically refunding the donations,” he added. “Individuals interested in a refund can submit the form below if they do so by Feb 19, 2022. This will avoid the ‘redirecting’ of the donation.”

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is also looking into GoFundMe.

🚨It’s totally unacceptable for @gofundme to siphon over $9M in donations sent to support #TruckersForFreedom2020 & funnel it to causes it supports.



“It’s totally unacceptable for @gofundme to siphon over $9M in donations sent to support #TruckersForFreedom2020 & funnel it to causes it supports,” Schmitt wrote.

“I will be investigating these deceptive practices,” he added. “Donors should be given a refund.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as we first reported here at The DC Patriot says he will be working with Florida’s Attorney General to investigate GoFundMe as well.

It is a fraud for @gofundme to commandeer $9M in donations sent to support truckers and give it to causes of their own choosing.



Do you believe GoFundMe should be prosecuted for what they did to the Freedom Convoy?

