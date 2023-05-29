Multiple Target Stores Evacuated Over the Weekend After Gay Groups Issued Bomb Threats Against the Retailer

Target has become the latest woke joke, and it looks as though the LGBTQ community is just a tad upset they’ve caved to conservatives and are not going to allow their merchandise to sexualize and target children.
Target suffered a $9 billion loss as a result of the Conservative boycott when the retailer promoted transgender friendly tuck and hide bathing suits for kids.
Multiple Gay organizations are outraged that Target decided to remove the LGBTQ merchandise from the shelves after suffering the massive financial setback.
Because the shop has chosen to remove some of the LGBTQ-related products, many anonymous gay groups have threatened to bomb numerous places across the nation.
Here’s what Newsweek reported:
Staff and customers at several Target locations were evacuated on Friday after bomb threats were made at select stores across the country as controversy continues to grow over the company’s LGBTQ+ merchandise.
CBS News affiliate WOIO in Cleveland, Ohio, received an email at 12:26 p.m. Friday warning of bombs that had been placed in five different Target locations near the city. According to a screenshot of the email, which was published by the outlet, the threat was made in response to Target’s decision to remove its LGBTQ+ pride collection from its shelves earlier this week.
“Target is full of…cowards who turned their back on the LGBT community and decided to cater to the homophobic right wing redneck bigots who protested and vandalized their store,” read the email. “We won’t stand idly by as the far right continues to hunt us down.”
The following is from USA Today:
Police investigated bomb threats made against Target stores in Utah after being alerted by local media outlets that received emails referencing the retail chain’s LGBTQ collections celebrating Pride Month.
Salt Lake City police communications director Brent Weisberg told USA TODAY that officers worked with Target and determined there was no credible threat to the two Target stores in Salt Lake City.
“Officers will continue neighborhood patrols around the Target locations in Salt Lake City out of an abundance of caution,” Weisberg said in a statement.
Weisberg declined to provide specifics of the threats, citing an ongoing investigation.
