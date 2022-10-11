Multiple Polls Show Biden’s Economy Collapsing and Getting Worse

An ongoing poll from Civiqs released on Monday found that 62% of voters say President Joe Biden’s economy is deteriorating just 29 days from the midterm elections.​

Only 17% of respondents said Biden’s economy is getting better. Seventeen percent said it is staying the same.

Just 25% say the current condition of Biden’s economy is very good or fairly good. The big story is that 70% believe it is very bad or fairly bad.

The Civiqs poll averaged 772,597 responses tracked between January 15, 2015 and October 9, 2022. The Civiqs tracking model captures the shifts in attitudes of various groups over time across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. These changes can happen either rapidly or over time.

According to a recent Ipsos poll, 43% of Americans fear that inflation will continue to increase if the Democrat Party remains in power after the midterm election. Only 24% say the same of Republicans.

Inflation is the number one issue among voters. Surging costs have greatly impacted American families’ wallets. Seventy-one percent of employees are poorer under the weight of Biden’s inflation, up from 58% in February, aBank of America-sponsored survey showed in September.

A Heritage Foundation study showed Americans have lost $4,200 in annual income since Biden assumed office. Other experts project inflation will cost American families $5,520 in 2022.

Biden’s sagging economy is hurting his party’s chances of retaining the Senate. Biden’s average approval rating inseven of the top Senate swing states is underwater by an average of 15 points, a key midterm election bellwether that will impact November 8.

Due to the downward trajectory of the economy, the overall momentum appears to be in Republicans’ favor to retake the Senate. Democrats must either reclaim North Carolina, Ohio, Florida, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania or prevent Republicans from winning any of five currently held Democrat seats in Georgia, New Hampshire, Nevada, Arizona, or Washington State.

Recent polling shows Republicans tied or leading in Nevada, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Ohio, Florida, and Georgia. In New Hampshire, Arizona, and Pennsylvania, Democrats appear to have a slight lead, though Republicans could take the lead in the coming weeks.

