Multiple College Football Stadiums Break Into ‘F*** Joe Biden’ Chants Across America

The most horrific presidential administration in history continues to roll on as now even College stadiums have gotten into the fun.

Over the weekend, multiple videos emerged of multiple College Football stadiums where “F*** Joe Biden” chants broke out.

One Stadium at Coastal Carolina that seats around 21,000 people was the first to be seen, where the chant broke out, but then it continued from there.

"F*ck Joe Biden" chant breaks out at Coastal Carolina game. pic.twitter.com/pVlwYagLB7 — Al Webb 🦅🇺🇸 (@alwebbj) September 3, 2021

Another video captured from one of the best environments in all of College Football at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium showed another chant break out. Of course liberals were already angry at the 65,000+ dancing to their patented entrance of Metallica’s Enter Sandman before games!

Another FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant, this time at the Virginia Tech game



ITS NOW A MOVEMENT 🚨🚨🚨 @OldRowHokies pic.twitter.com/CD4ObCqTaK — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 4, 2021

In case you were wondering what was angering Dr. Fauci and liberals everywhere, here’s the scene from one of College Footballs legendary environments at Virginia Tech, as the Hokies nation didn’t give a damn about woke.

Last but not least is our good friend Damani Felder, who is a Conservative analyst who played Football at Texas A&M. Check out the greatness he uncovered in College Station over the weekend.

How Texas A&M fans felt about the "mOsT pOpULaR pReSiDeNt iN HiStOrY" at the game yesterday. Made me proud to be an Aggie #GigEm #FuckJoeBiden pic.twitter.com/yWpeaYtsJ4 — Damani Felder (@TheDamaniFelder) September 5, 2021

Well the verdict is in, and America is done with the Covid nonsense. Football fans, Americans, and just regular folks in general want their lives back. It’s time that big brother backed off and gave it to them, don’t you think America?

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...