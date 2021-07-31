MTG CALLS OUT “Two Tiered Justice System” for Trump Supporters and Rioters

Marjorie Taylor Greene said what tens of millions of Americans have been saying for over a year, we are in the middle of a Banana Republic and a justice system that only benefits one side in America.

As you know last summer, Black Lives Matter and Antifa groups ravaged America over the death of a multiple time felon named George Floyd. Floyd who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin last summer, was charged with robbing a pregnant woman at gunpoint and holding a gun to her belly asking her if she wanted her baby to die. This is the type of martyr the Democrats are using, and Americans are sick of it.

Marjorie Taylor Greene said what everyone was thinking.

“We suspect there is a two-tiered justice system in the United States for Trump supporters that are charged for January 6 and it’s basically catch and release for Antifa and BLM rioters.”

