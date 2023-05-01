MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Collapses at White House Correspondents’ Dinner While Posing for Pics on Red Carpet [VIDEO]

Washington D.C. was lit on Saturday night as an after-party following the White House Correspondents’ Dinner brought the heat, and apparently, some of the correspondents too!

According to sources, MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle was feeling the beat with fellow anchor Symone Sanders-Townsend, posing for pictures when she suddenly collapsed. But no harm, no foul, as Ruhle quickly bounced back up with a little help and got right back into the party spirit.

The festivities took place at the French Ambassador’s residence in D.C., where the crowd was dancing and enjoying the night. We can only assume that some adult beverages were also consumed, as Stephanie hit the ground at 1 AM. The duration of the party remains unclear.

The event is a big deal in D.C., with notable attendees like Ariana Madix and Lisa Vanderpump joining the dinner. And, host Roy Wood Jr. provided some spicy entertainment when he compared A.M.’s ex, Tom Sandoval, to Tucker Carlson.

WATCH:

We hope Stephanie’s headache is manageable today!

